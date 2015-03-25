Thierry Neuville takes slender lead into last day of Rally Poland

Thierry Neuville will enter the final day with a narrow 3.1-second advantage over Ott Tanak in the Polish leg of the World Rally Championship.

The lead changed hands four times on Saturday as both drivers fought problems with their respective cars.

A rear left puncture affected overnight leader Neuville's Hyundai i20 while Tanak's Ford Fiesta had issues with its front air intakes, and later on the Estonian's aerodynamic rear wing fell off.

Championship leader Sebastien Ogier, currently in fourth behind Neuville, Tanak and Kiwi Hayden Paddon, also encountered problems with his Fiesta sustaining two flat tyres and further engine issues later in the race.

Source: PA

