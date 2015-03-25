 
  1. Motorsport
  2. WRC

Thierry Neuville takes slender lead into last day of Rally Poland

01 July 2017 09:39

Thierry Neuville will enter the final day with a narrow 3.1-second advantage over Ott Tanak in the Polish leg of the World Rally Championship.

The lead changed hands four times on Saturday as both drivers fought problems with their respective cars.

A rear left puncture affected overnight leader Neuville's Hyundai i20 while Tanak's Ford Fiesta had issues with its front air intakes, and later on the Estonian's aerodynamic rear wing fell off.

Championship leader Sebastien Ogier, currently in fourth behind Neuville, Tanak and Kiwi Hayden Paddon, also encountered problems with his Fiesta sustaining two flat tyres and further engine issues later in the race.

Source: PA

Feature British players in this year

British players in this year's Wimbledon singles...

Twelve British players will compete in the main draw of the singles events at Wimbledon this year.

Feature 10 players to watch at Wimbledon 2017

10 players to watch at Wimbledon 2017...

Andy Murray defends his Wimbledon crown while Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are both looking for their second grand slam titles of the year.

Feature 5 things we learned from the British and Irish Lions

5 things we learned from the British and Irish Lio...

The British and Irish Lions claimed a superb Test series-levelling victory over world champions New Zealand at Westpac Stadium on Saturday.

Feature Ron Dennis

Ron Dennis' McLaren highs and lows...

Ron Dennis' four-decade association with McLaren is over after he stood down as chairman of the British team on Friday.

Feature Q&A on ECB

Q&A on ECB's new broadcast rights deal...

The England and Wales Cricket Board has revealed details of its broadcast rights deal for the five-year period between 2020-2024,

Feature Johanna Konta

Johanna Konta's possible route to Wimbledon final...

British number one Johanna Konta goes into Wimbledon - fitness permitting - as the best hope of a home champion