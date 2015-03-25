The highs and lows of Lewis Hamilton's F1 career

Lewis Hamilton will start his 200th Formula One race in Belgium on Sunday.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at the highs and lows of a career which has yielded 57 victories, 67 pole positions, 110 podiums, and three world championship triumphs.

HIGHS

2007 Canadian Grand Prix

In only his sixth grand prix, Hamilton, a fresh-faced 22-year-old, secured his first pole position ahead of McLaren team-mate Fernando Alonso. Hamilton then led masterfully from the front in a race which saw the safety car deployed on four occasions - one of which for an enormous crash involving his close friend Robert Kubica - to seal his first victory in the sport. A star was born.

2008 British Grand Prix

Hamilton turned in what probably remains as the best performance of his career. Fourth on the grid, Hamilton took the lead at a rain-sodden Silverstone on lap five. While his title rival Felipe Massa spun five times in the inclement conditions, Hamilton led from the front before lapping the entire field up to third and winning by nearly 70 seconds.

2008 Brazilian Grand Prix

Despite being moments from despair, Hamilton clinched his maiden championship following a thrilling rain-hit Brazilian Grand Prix. Hamilton passed Timo Glock on the final corner of the final lap at the final race of the year to finish fifth and beat Massa to the championship by just a single point.

2014 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Following Hamilton's brilliant decision to turn his back on McLaren and move to Mercedes in 2013, the British driver secured his second championship one year later after winning the final round of the season in Abu Dhabi. Hamilton led from start-to-finish to kill off Nico Rosberg's title bid.

LOWS

2007 Chinese Grand Prix

Hamilton was on course to become the first driver in F1 history to win the title in his debut year. The Briton led at a rain-hit Shanghai, but as the track began to dry out, the Brit suffered from tyre wear. He dropped to second, which would have been enough to win the championship, only to spin on to the gravel as he entered the pits, and subsequently retire. He still led the title battle heading into the final round only for a gearbox problem in Brazil to thwart his challenge.

2009 Australian Grand Prix

Hamilton was disqualified from the Melbourne race following the so-called 'Liegate' affair. Hamilton was instructed by McLaren to move over for Jarno Trulli during a safety car period, but the Briton denied he received such an instruction. However, at a subsequent FIA hearing he was adjudged to have misled the stewards. McLaren were handed a three-race suspended ban and the team's sporting director Dave Ryan was sacked.

2010 Australian Grand Prix

Hamilton landed himself in hot water after he performed a series of burnouts in a hired road car two days before the second round of the season in Melbourne. The Australian authorities took a dim view of his actions. His car was impounded by police, and he was later fined nearly Â£300 following a court hearing.

2016 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Mercedes threatened to take disciplinary action against Hamilton after the Englishman defied team orders and deliberately held up team-mate Rosberg at last year's championship decider in Abu Dhabi. Hamilton needed Rosberg to finish fourth or lower to win the title, but his antics failed. Rosberg was crowned champion.

Source: PA

