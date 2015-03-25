Singapore Grand Prix statfile

Lewis Hamilton arrives in the Far East leading the Formula One championship for the first time this season following his victory at the Italian Grand Prix.

Hamilton is three points clear of rival Sebastian Vettel with seven rounds remaining, starting at this weekend's night race in Singapore.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at the key facts and figures ahead of the 14th round of the season.

* Lewis Hamilton surpassed Michael Schumacher's all-time record in Monza after he secured the 69th pole position of his career.

* Hamilton converted his record pole into a lights-to-flag victory to claim his fourth win of the season, and take control of the title race for the first time this year.

* Victory in Italy was Hamilton's second inside only eight days after he won in Belgium. He became the first back-to-back winner of the season.

* Hamilton, three points ahead of Sebastian Vettel in the title race, was also on top of the standings at this stage last year. He led Nico Rosberg by two points ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix, but missed out on the championship to his former Mercedes team-mate.

* Hamilton's team are expected to struggle this weekend. Hamilton has won twice under the lights, but rival Vettel boasts a greater record having triumphed on four occasions.

* Vettel has led more laps (221) at the Marina Bay street circuit than any other driver. Hamilton (135) is next on the list.

* McLaren are set to announce their divorce with engine supplier Honda ahead of this weekend's race. Both Fernando Alonso and Stoffel Vandoorne failed to make it to the end of the Italian Grand Prix, resulting in the British team's fourth double DNF of the year.

* This year's race will mark the 10th anniversary of the Singapore Grand Prix. The sport's first grand prix to be staged under the lights is one of the most physically demanding on the calendar. In the last five seasons, three have been stopped by the clock (two hours) rather than the lap count.

Venue: Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

Circuit length: 5.065km/3.259miles

Laps: 61

Race distance: 308.828km/191.157miles

Lap record: 1min 47.187secs (Daniel Ricciardo, 2016)

2016 pole position: Nico Rosberg (Mercedes) 1min 42.584secs

2016 winner: Nico Rosberg

2016 fastest lap: Daniel Ricciardo (Red Bull) 1min 47.187secs

Number of corners: 23 (14 left/9 right)

Tyre compounds to be used: soft/supersoft/ultrasoft

Bumpiness: very high

Overtaking chance: low, mainly into turn eight

Engine severity: low

Brake wear severity: high

Gearbox severity: high

Winners from pole position since maiden race in 2008: 7

No of safety cars deployed since 2008: 16

Schedule

Friday, September 15

Free practice 1: 16:30-18:00 (UK time: 09:30-11:00)

Free practice 2: 20:30-22:00 (UK time: 13:30-15:00)

Saturday, September 16

Free practice 3: 1800-1900 (UK time: 11:00-12:00)

Qualifying: 21:00 (UK time: 14:00)

Sunday, September 17

Singapore Grand Prix: 20:00 (UK time: 13:00)

Source: PA

