 
  1. Motorsport
  2. Formula 1

Sergio Perez sticking with Force India for 2018

17 September 2017 12:53

Sergio Perez will remain at Force India for a fifth successive season after it was announced he will race on with the British-based team in 2018.

The Mexican driver, who spent one season alongside Jenson Button at McLaren, is seventh in the standings ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix.

Perez would have been interested in a move to Renault next year, but Carlos Sainz's switch to the French team - which was confirmed here earlier this week - left him with little option other than to stay at Force India.

The 27-year-old will be partnered by Esteban Ocon once more despite the fall-out from last month's Belgian Grand Prix in which the Frenchman accused his team-mate of trying to kill him following two collisions.

"Staying with Sahara Force India was always my priority," Perez said. "It's a team that has allowed me to show my talents as a driver and I feel very happy here.

"I'm proud of everything we have already achieved together and I think there is more to come.

"The team has done an amazing job this year to develop the car and establish our position as the fourth best team in Formula One. In the end it was an easy decision to continue our journey together."

Perez's Force India team, based at Silverstone, have impressed again this season. Despite their limited financial muscle they appear on course to finish fourth in the constructors' standings - behind only Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull - for a second straight year.

"Sergio has played an important role in our success story over the last few years," Force India boss Vijay Mallya said. "Since joining us in 2014, he has matured to become one of the quickest and most consistent drivers on the grid.

"His track record speaks for itself as the most successful Force India driver ever with four podiums.

"Alongside Esteban, retaining Sergio gives us stability going into next season and one of the most exciting driver pairings in Formula One."

Source: PA

