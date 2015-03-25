Sebastien Ogier continues World Rally Championship dominance

Sebastien Ogier extended his lead at the top of the World Rally Championship standings with a record-equalling fifth win in Portugal.

The Frenchman is now 22 points ahead of nearest rival Thierry Neuville, who finished second on Sunday 15.6 seconds behind Ogier.

Ogier dominated the four-day gravel event in his Ford Fiesta and has now matched the achievement of Finland's Markku Alen by claiming a fifth victory.

Dani Sordo, Neuville's Hyundai i20 team-mate, completed the podium line-up a further 46.1 seconds behind.

Source: PA

