Sebastian Vettel's Formula One flashpoints

Championship leader Sebastian Vettel is under pressure to issue an apology after he drove into Lewis Hamilton during Sunday's chaotic Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Four-time title winner Vettel was punished with a 10-second stop-and-go penalty during the race following his actions and also hit with three points on his F1 licence.

But it is not the first time the 29-year-old German has been accused of unsporting behaviour in his grand prix career. Here, Press Association Sport looks back at a number of flashpoints during his time in the sport.

2010

Vettel and his Red Bull team-mate Mark Webber crashed at the 2010 Turkish Grand Prix despite being on course for a one-two finish. Vettel attempted to pass Webber on the inside before cutting back across his Australian team-mate. The German spun out of the race before launching an angry tirade over the team radio: "What the f*** are we doing here? We are working to win the world championship for f*** sake. What a stupid action. I am going home." Vettel emerged from his car pointing to his head in a fashion which suggested he thought Webber, who finished third, was crazy.

2013

The German was then accused of disobeying a direct team order to win in Malaysia three years later. Webber led the race from Vettel as both drivers were given the "Multi 21" command from their Red Bull team. The instruction meant that Webber, in car number two, would lead home Vettel, in the number one Red Bull. Webber subsequently turned down his engine only for Vettel to ignore the order and swoop past his team-mate to win the race. Webber was furious, but Vettel, although apologetic at first, later denied any wrong-doing. Webber claimed in his autobiography that Vettel escaped a reprimand from Red Bull after the German's lawyers presented a two-page letter stating that the team were in breach of their contract following an "unreasonable instruction/team order."

2016

Vettel joined Ferrari ahead of the 2015 campaign and won three grands prix in his first year. But the ensuing season was troubled for both him and the Italian team as they struggled for form. Vettel turned the air blue at the Russian Grand Prix after Daniil Kvyat, then driving for Vettel's former team Red Bull, took him out of the race. The German swore six times inside just 11 seconds during a radio transmission, which although it was censored, was played to millions of fans around the world. "F*** sake," Vettel yelled. "Who the f***? I am out. Crashed! Somebody hit me in the f****** rear at Turn Two and then somebody hit me in the f****** rear at Turn Three. For f*** sake. Honestly. What the f*** are we doing here?"

2016

The Ferrari driver was then warned about his future conduct following another expletive-laden outburst, this time at the Mexican Grand Prix, in which he told race director Charlie Whiting to ''f*** off''. Vettel swore repeatedly at Whiting and Max Verstappen over the team radio as he dramatically lost his cool when he clashed with the Dutchman in the closing stages of the race. Following a letter of apology to FIA president Jean Todt and veteran Englishman Whiting he escaped punishment, but was told he would face disciplinary action for a repeat offence.

2017

Vettel's rivalry with Hamilton has been startling by its lack of animosity, but that all changed here in Baku. Vettel, believing Hamilton had brake-tested him, rammed into the back of the Mercedes car before pulling alongside his title rival and deliberately banging wheels. Vettel was hit with a timed penalty and three points. With nine points on his licence, Vettel faces punishment in the form of a one-race ban if he misbehaves at the next race in Austria a week on Sunday.

Source: PA

