Sebastian Vettel walking disciplinary tightrope ahead of Austrian Grand Prix

Sebastian Vettel will walk a disciplinary tightrope in the Austrian Grand Prix despite escaping any further punishment for deliberately crashing into title rival Lewis Hamilton at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Vettel apologised privately and publicly for slamming into Hamilton in Baku after he felt the Englishman had brake-tested him during a safety car period on lap 19. Telemetry from Hamilton's Mercedes proved otherwise.

He was hit with a 10-second stop-and-go penalty at the time while the three points added to his F1 racing licence took his total to nine - meaning were he to collect another three in Austria, he would automatically miss July 16's British Grand Prix.

He will count himself fortunate, though, not to have been stripped of the 12 points he scored for finishing fourth in Baku. Such a scenario would have seen Hamilton, who finished behind Vettel after his headrest came loose, move within two points of him in the championship race.

Vettel was accompanied by Ferrari team principal Maurizio Arrivabene at a meeting at the FIA's Paris headquarters on Monday - the German's 30th birthday.

The FIA, of which former Ferrari team principal Jean Todt is president, could have elected to haul Vettel before the International Tribunal with the threat of disqualification from the grand prix in Azerbaijan or a race ban.

But although the sporting federation expressed their disdain at the championship leader's conduct, they accepted his apology and closed the case. As such, Vettel's 14-point lead over Hamilton remains intact.

In a statement published on his personal website afterwards, Vettel said: ''During the re-start lap, I got surprised by Lewis and ran into the back of his car. With hindsight, I don't believe he had any bad intentions.

''In the heat of the action I then overreacted, and therefore I want to apologise to Lewis directly, as well as to all the people who were watching the race. I realise that I was not setting a good example.

''I had no intention at any time to put Lewis in danger, but I understand that I caused a dangerous situation. Therefore, I would like to apologise to the FIA.

"I accept and respect the decisions that were taken at today's meeting in Paris, as well as the penalty imposed by the stewards in Baku. I love this sport and I am determined to represent it in a way that can be an example for future generations.''

Vettel was warned by the FIA over his future conduct only last October after he told veteran race director Charlie Whiting to ''f*** off''.

In an FIA statement relating to Vettel's latest misdemeanour, Todt said: ''Top-level sport is an intense environment in which tempers can flare.

''However, it is the role of top sportsmen to deal with the pressure calmly and to conduct themselves in a manner that not only respects the regulations of the sport but which befits the elevated status they enjoy.

'They are heroes and role models to millions of fans worldwide and must conduct themselves accordingly.''

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.