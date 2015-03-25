 
  1. Motorsport
  2. Formula 1

Sebastian Vettel lays down marker in Canadian grand prix final practice

10 June 2017 04:24

Championship leader Sebastian Vettel laid down an ominous marker to Lewis Hamilton after he stormed to the top of the timesheets in final practice for the Canadian Grand Prix.

Vettel, who holds a 25-point lead over Hamilton in the title race, ended the session here at Montreal's Circuit Gilles Villeneuve more than a third of a second clear of the Mercedes driver.

Indeed Hamilton, a winner in Canada on five occasions and seeking one further pole position to match his childhood hero Ayrton Senna, had to settle for third on Saturday morning with Kimi Raikkonen slotting in behind his Ferrari team-mate.

Ferrari secured their first front-row lockout in nearly a decade at the last round in Monaco - and on this morning's evidence at least - would once more appear to hold a clear advantage over Hamilton's Mercedes team ahead of qualifying later on Saturday.

Vettel's impressive lap of one minute and 12.572 seconds was enough to finish nearly three tenths ahead of Raikkonen with Hamilton 0.354 sec off the pace. Valtteri Bottas, in the sister Mercedes, was fifth in the order behind Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

McLaren's Fernando Alonso saw his return to the Formula One paddock plagued by further reliability issues on Friday, but a clear run for the 35-year-old Spaniard placed him 12th in the running.

British driver Jolyon Palmer was 15th, more than half a second adrift of his Renault team-mate Nico Hulkenberg who finished sixth, while Lance Stroll - the 18-year-old rookie whose motor racing career has been bankrolled by his fashion billionaire father Lawrence - was only a lowly 18th in front of his home crowd.

Meanwhile, a one-minute silence will be observed ahead of tomorrow's race in memory of those killed and injured in last Saturday's terror attack in London.

Canadian Christine Archibald, who hailed from British Colombia, was the first victim to be named after the attack and the promoters of this weekend's Montreal race have called on Formula One to hold the tribute in her honour.

British team Williams are also running #London on the front of their cars.

Source: PA

Feature What XI could you put together from the Premier League

What XI could you put together from the Premier Le...

Premier League clubs have released their retained lists, naming the players who are staying and going this summer.

Feature Transfer News: Sanchez set to be highest-paid player

Transfer News: Sanchez set to be highest-paid play...

WHAT THE PAPERS SAYBayern Munich are preparing to make Arsenal forward ALEXIS SANCHEZ their highest-paid player, according to the Daily Mirror.

Feature Brazil v Argentina - talking points

Brazil v Argentina - talking points...

Jorge Sampaoli takes charge of Argentina for the first time when they face South American rivals Brazil in a showpiece friendly on Friday.

Feature 5 things you may not know about incoming Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson

5 things you may not know about incoming Mancheste...

Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson will join Manchester City from Benfica in July for a fee of £35million.

Feature 5 memorable games between Scotland and England

5 memorable games between Scotland and England...

Scotland and England go head-to-head in a World Cup Qualifier on June 10.

Feature Transfer News: Mbappe subject of word record transfer bid

Transfer News: Mbappe subject of word record trans...

WHAT THE PAPERS SAYMonaco striker KYLIAN MBAPPE is expected to be hot property this summer as a number of clubs