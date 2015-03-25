 
Sauber strongly deny reports of unequal treatment of drivers

21 June 2017 11:39

Sauber have strongly denied that drivers Marcus Ericsson and Pascal Wehrlein are not being treated equally amid several reports Monisha Kaltenborn has stepped down as team principal and CEO.

The Swiss manufacturer was taken over by Longbow Finance last year and Kaltenborn, who has been in charge of the team since 2012, is believed to be in disagreement over the running of the team.

One of the issues was over the handling of the drivers but Sauber insist there is no such issue and said in a statement on Wednesday: "The owners and board of Sauber Motorsport AG take strong exception to speculative and widespread media reports today that our race drivers have not been, and are not being, treated equally.

"This is not only patently untrue, it would be contrary to the team's absolute and long-standing commitment to fair competition.

"These reports, attributed to anonymous "sources", are highly detrimental to both Marcus Ericsson and Pascal Wehrlein as well as to the management and all staff of the Sauber F1 Team."

Source: PA

