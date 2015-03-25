 
Sauber appoint former Renault boss Frederic Vasseur new team principal

12 July 2017 09:54

Former Renault boss Frederic Vasseur has been appointed as Sauber's new team principal.

Vasseur takes over from Monisha Kaltenborn after she left the Swiss Formula One team with immediate effect ahead of last month's Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The Frenchman, who spent one season as racing director of Renault, will officially start his new role after the British Grand Prix on Monday.

"I'm very proud to be joining Sauber Motorsport AG, and wish to thank the company's shareholders for their trust in me," Vasseur said in a short statement.

"I've been impressed by the facilities in Hinwil and by the talent and ambition of the workforce, and I very much look forward to complementing the team with my experience and determination, and drive all people in the right direction in everything they do. I am convinced that all together we will achieve ambitious targets.

"I cannot wait to start working with our drivers, engineers and all the staff. I look forward to contributing to the next important phase in the development of the team."

Sauber currently are ninth in this year's constructors' championship, one spot ahead of last-placed McLaren ahead of Sunday's race at Silverstone.

Source: PA

