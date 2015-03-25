 
Ron Dennis leaves McLaren

30 June 2017 10:54

Ron Dennis' four-decade association with McLaren is over after he stood down as chairman of the British team on Friday.

The 70-year-old was placed on garden leave last November after losing a boardroom battle with the team's shareholders.

But on Friday it was announced that Dennis has sold his 25 per cent share in the McLaren Technology Group, officially bringing to an end 37 years at the helm of the Woking-based constructor.

Dennis spearheaded McLaren to nearly 20 Formula One drivers' and constructors' championships, and was instrumental in Lewis Hamilton's career after he signed him in 2007.

McLaren, however, have failed to win a race in nearly five years, and are last in this season's championship despite Fernando Alonso scoring their first points of the campaign in Azerbaijan last Sunday.

"I am very pleased to have reached agreement with my fellow McLaren shareholders," Dennis said.

"It represents a fitting end to my time at McLaren, and will enable me to focus on my other interests. I have always said that my 37 years at Woking should be considered as a chapter in the McLaren book, and I wish McLaren every success as it takes the story forward."

Source: PA

