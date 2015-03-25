 
Robert Kubica's dream of Formula One return continues with second Renault test

06 July 2017 03:39

Robert Kubica's dream of a return to Formula One will continue with a second Renault test aimed at evaluating his driving ability.

The 32-year-old has not competed in F1 since 2010 after suffering several fractures and a partially-severed right arm in a rally crash just weeks before the start of the 2011 season.

After four seasons at Williams, the Pole drove for Renault in what appeared to be his final season in F1.

He has since raced in the World Rally Championship but, after an initial test in Valencia last month and a run at the Goodwood Festival, he remains hopeful he could find a way back.

Kubica was faster in Valencia than Renault's current reserve driver Sergey Sirotkin but a lack of mobility in his right arm could still hinder the hopes of a return.

He will though, be given another chance to run the 2012 car, this time with Renault director Cyril Abitrboul confirming it is more about Kubica's speed and ability than simply allowing him to drive.

"Whilst the first day of testing at Valencia was no more than to let Robert get reacquainted with the feel of driving again, this second test will be to assess his capabilities to return to the highest level of competition," he said.

"This is a new phase in his personal and professional journey and we are proud to support him in the form of lending our infrastructure at Paul Ricard that is suitable for professional and non-professional drivers.

"There are still many hurdles for him to overcome, and he knows better than anyone else that only his performance will determine if he can one day return to being a professional driver."

Kubica was highly regarded in the sport and his one F1 race win came at the Candian Grand Prix in 2008.

His final season at Renault saw him amass 136 points and finish eighth in the drivers' championship.

Source: PA

