Robert Kubica has 'mixed feelings' after completing Formula One test for Renault

Robert Kubica has admitted to "mixed feelings" after he completed a Formula One test for Renault on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old Polish driver has been sidelined from the sport for more than six years after a rallying accident saw him partially sever his right arm.

Kubica, who won the 2008 Canadian Grand Prix, managed 115 laps for Renault during a private test at the Ricardo Tormo circuit in Valencia.

"I hope it was a good day for everyone and maybe they saw something of my old, 2010 self," Kubica said.

"For me, it has been an important day from an emotional point of view.

"It has been a long time away from the paddock and I have been through difficult periods, I kept working hard and a few years ago I felt it was impossible.

"I have mixed feelings. I am proud with what I achieved, but also it shows what I have lost."

While Kubica has been able to return to rallying, Tuesday's test marked his first behind the wheel of an F1 car since his 2011 crash.

Kubica was regarded as one of the finest drivers of his generation before the accident which brought his grand prix career to a sudden halt.

"I don't know what the future will bring," Kubica added. "I know one thing - after working for more than one year to prepare for this - I ran with good pace and (was) consistent in difficult conditions.

"It is not easy after six years, but I knew I could do the job and I can be satisfied."

Source: PA

