 
  1. Motorsport
  2. Formula 1

Robert Kubica completes a test with Renault Formula One team

06 June 2017 07:11

Former Formula One driver Robert Kubica has completed a test with the Renault team in Spain, suggesting he could return to the sport he left in 2011.

The 32-year-old Polish driver, who also raced for the BMW Sauber team, has not raced in F1 since a rallying accident in 2011 saw him partially sever his right arm.

Kubica completed a full race simulation in a 2012 car during a private test at the Ricardo Tormo circuit in Valencia.

Renault revealed the test had taken place on Tuesday in a series of posts on Twitter.

The team wrote: " It's true. It really is Robert #Kubica. Back in one of our cars after six years.

" So why did we keep it quiet? It was a private test, for Robert. But we can tell you this.

" Robert complained about grip, understeer, downforce and had the biggest smile on after his 115 laps!! ? #Kubica."

Kubica, who won the 2008 Canadian Grand Prix for BMW Sauber, returned to rallying after the accident and in 2017 has tested a Formula E car at Donington Park.

Source: PA

Feature Transfer News: Mbappe subject of word record transfer bid

Transfer News: Mbappe subject of word record trans...

WHAT THE PAPERS SAYMonaco striker KYLIAN MBAPPE is expected to be hot property this summer as a number of clubs

Feature Cheick Tiote - from barefoot boy on streets of Abidjan to Premier League hero

Cheick Tiote - from barefoot boy on streets of Abi...

Boots were an unattainable luxury for Cheick Tiote when he started playing football on the streets of Abidjan in the Ivory Coast at the age of 10.

Feature 5 of the best Champions League final goals

5 of the best Champions League final goals...

Mario Mandzukic's quite brilliant overhead kick had nearly everyone watching the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid applauding.

Feature 5 things we learned from the Lions

5 things we learned from the Lions' victory over t...

Owen Farrell rescued the British and Irish Lions in their first touring match of 2017, a tetchy 13-7 win over

Feature United move in for £50m rated Lyon striker, Monaco reject huge offer from Arsenal for Mbappe

United move in for £50m rated Lyon striker, Monac...

L'Equipe claim Arsenal have made an £87million offer to sign Monaco striker KYLIAN MBAPPE, the 18-year-old who scored 26 goals

Feature City prepare £100m deal for Saints star, United turn down Madrid offer for De Gea - Transfer New

City prepare £100m deal for Saints star, United t...

Manchester City are preparing a £100million deal for VIRGIL VAN DIJK that they hope will allow them to beat Chelsea