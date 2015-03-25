Robert Kubica completes a test with Renault Formula One team

Former Formula One driver Robert Kubica has completed a test with the Renault team in Spain, suggesting he could return to the sport he left in 2011.

The 32-year-old Polish driver, who also raced for the BMW Sauber team, has not raced in F1 since a rallying accident in 2011 saw him partially sever his right arm.

Kubica completed a full race simulation in a 2012 car during a private test at the Ricardo Tormo circuit in Valencia.

Renault revealed the test had taken place on Tuesday in a series of posts on Twitter.

The team wrote: " It's true. It really is Robert #Kubica. Back in one of our cars after six years.

" So why did we keep it quiet? It was a private test, for Robert. But we can tell you this.

" Robert complained about grip, understeer, downforce and had the biggest smile on after his 115 laps!! ? #Kubica."

Kubica, who won the 2008 Canadian Grand Prix for BMW Sauber, returned to rallying after the accident and in 2017 has tested a Formula E car at Donington Park.

Source: PA

