Rivals Hamilton and Vettel to face media together in Austria

Title rivals Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel will appear alongside one another at a press conference in Austria on Thursday afternoon, with the fall-out from the controversial Azerbaijan Grand Prix set to dominate.

The pair will speak at the official drivers' press conference after Vettel escaped any post-race punishment after being accused of deliberately driving his Ferrari into Hamilton's Mercedes in Baku.

Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo won what will be regarded as a race for the ages following three safety car periods, one red flag and a series of notable incidents.

But it is Hamilton's clash with Vettel which will be the main talking point after the Ferrari driver was hit with a penalty for colliding twice with the Briton.

Yet despite his 10-second stop-and-go penalty - after the stewards deemed Vettel's actions to be dangerous - the German still managed to extend his title lead to 14 points after Hamilton was forced into an unscheduled pit stop when his headrest came loose.

After the race, three-time world champion Hamilton labelled Vettel a "disgrace" while the German protested his innocence over the team radio when he was hit with the penalty.

Instead he claimed Hamilton had braked suddenly, although telemetry from the Mercedes which was studied by the FIA, the sport's governing body, cleared the then-race leader.

It was announced on Monday that Vettel would face no further punishment from the FIA following a meeting with Vettel and his Ferrari team principal Maurizio Arrivabene at its headquarters in Paris on Monday.

The sporting federation expressed its concerns at Vettel's actions, but the four-time champion admitted full responsibility for the incident and was not hit with any further action.

Now the duo will speak during the press conference, due to begin at 1400BST, where it is likely that both will hold differing views on the events in Baku and the FIA's treatment of the issue in the aftermath.

Source: PA

