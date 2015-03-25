 
  1. Motorsport
  2. Formula 1

Rivals Hamilton and Vettel to face media together in Austria

06 July 2017 01:54

Title rivals Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel will appear alongside one another at a press conference in Austria on Thursday afternoon, with the fall-out from the controversial Azerbaijan Grand Prix set to dominate.

The pair will speak at the official drivers' press conference after Vettel escaped any post-race punishment after being accused of deliberately driving his Ferrari into Hamilton's Mercedes in Baku.

Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo won what will be regarded as a race for the ages following three safety car periods, one red flag and a series of notable incidents.

But it is Hamilton's clash with Vettel which will be the main talking point after the Ferrari driver was hit with a penalty for colliding twice with the Briton.

Yet despite his 10-second stop-and-go penalty - after the stewards deemed Vettel's actions to be dangerous - the German still managed to extend his title lead to 14 points after Hamilton was forced into an unscheduled pit stop when his headrest came loose.

After the race, three-time world champion Hamilton labelled Vettel a "disgrace" while the German protested his innocence over the team radio when he was hit with the penalty.

Instead he claimed Hamilton had braked suddenly, although telemetry from the Mercedes which was studied by the FIA, the sport's governing body, cleared the then-race leader.

It was announced on Monday that Vettel would face no further punishment from the FIA following a meeting with Vettel and his Ferrari team principal Maurizio Arrivabene at its headquarters in Paris on Monday.

The sporting federation expressed its concerns at Vettel's actions, but the four-time champion admitted full responsibility for the incident and was not hit with any further action.

Now the duo will speak during the press conference, due to begin at 1400BST, where it is likely that both will hold differing views on the events in Baku and the FIA's treatment of the issue in the aftermath.

Source: PA

Feature How the Lions have fared in past series deciders

How the Lions have fared in past series deciders...

The British and Irish Lions face a series decider for the seventh time in their history when they face New Zealand in Auckland on Saturday.

Feature United set to beat Chelsea to Lukaku signing, PSG launch bid for Liverpool star - Transfer News

United set to beat Chelsea to Lukaku signing, PSG ...

Manchester United are ready to beat Chelsea to the signing of Belgium striker ROMELU LUKAKU from Everton with the Daily

Feature 5 of Kevin Pietersen

5 of Kevin Pietersen's most memorable innings in E...

Kevin Pietersen has said this year's NatWest T20 Blast could well be his final professional cricketing stint in England.

Feature 5 things we learned from Andy Murray

5 things we learned from Andy Murray's victory ove...

Andy Murray is through to the third round of Wimbledon for the 12th time after a 6-3 6-2 6-2 win over Dustin Brown.

Feature Talking points from day three at Wimbledon

Talking points from day three at Wimbledon...

Andy Murray and Rafael Nadal reached round three, Johanna Konta came through an epic three-hour battle and Wimbledon was invaded by ants.

Feature Transfer News - Lukaku, Morata and Rooney feature

Transfer News - Lukaku, Morata and Rooney feature...

WHAT THE PAPERS SAY The Sun reports Manchester United captain WAYNE ROONEY has been left out of the club's pre-season