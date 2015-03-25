 
  Motorsport
  World SBK

Rea extends World Superbike Championship lead with second-place finish in Italy

18 June 2017 06:24

Britain's Jonathan Rea stretched his lead at the top of the World Superbike Championship to 50 points by finishing second in race two at Rimini in Italy.

Ducati's Marco Melandri crossed the line first to win his first race since 2014 but Rea's placing extends his advantage over fellow Briton Tom Sykes, who came third.

Michael van der Mark from Holland finished fourth while Northern Ireland's Eugene Laverty came in fifth.

Sykes sits 61 points ahead of Welshman Chaz Davies in the overall standings after Davies had to withdraw with a fractured vertebra suffered in the first race on Saturday.

Melandri is now 22 points behind Davies in fifth.

The next round of the series will take place at Laguna Seca in America on July 8 and 9.

Source: PA

