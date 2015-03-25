 
  1. Motorsport
  2. Formula 1

Porsche triumph again in Le Mans 24 Hours

18 June 2017 07:09

Porsche claimed a third successive win in the Le Mans 24 Hours after another incident-packed race which saw Toyota once again fail to challenge.

The Japanese team had been expected to play a key role in the race and offer a significant threat to the eventual winners, but a series of retirements and racing incidents saw them fall short.

Porsche looked to be cruising towards victory in the absence of Toyota, only for Andre Lotterer to grind to a halt and retire with a suspected oil pressure problem, with less than four hours to go.

The retirement of Porche's number one team gave Timo Bernhard's number two team the chance to mount an impressive fightback, having been 19 laps off the lead on Saturday following a technical problem.

And Bernhard, and his New Zealand co-drivers Brendon Hartley and Earl Bamber, capitalised on the retirement and launched an assault on new leaders Jackie Chan DC racing, before eventually overtaking with an hour to go to claim a third successive win for the German constructor and a record 19th in total.

DC Racing held on to claim second place, while Vaillante Rebellion rounded off the top three.

Source: PA

Feature 5 things we learned from England

5 things we learned from England's tour of Argenti...

England became only the second team to complete a series clean sweep in Argentina despite being without no fewer than

Feature 5 things we learned from British and Irish Lions v Maori All Blacks

5 things we learned from British and Irish Lions v...

The British and Irish Lions squeezed the life out of the Maori All Blacks with a commanding 32-10 win in Rotorua on Saturday.

Feature Champions Trophy final talking points

Champions Trophy final talking points...

India and Pakistan meet in the Champions Trophy final at The Oval on Sunday.

Feature 5 potential destinations for Cristiano Ronaldo should he leave Real Madrid

5 potential destinations for Cristiano Ronaldo sho...

Cristiano Ronaldo's reported unhappiness in Spain will have some of the biggest clubs in world football on alert in a

Feature Champions Trophy final talking points

Champions Trophy final talking points...

India and Pakistan meet in the Champions Trophy final at The Oval on Sunday.

Feature 5 talking points ahead of England v Argentina

5 talking points ahead of England v Argentina...

England bring to a close their mini tour of Argentina on Saturday when they take on the Pumas in Sante Fe hoping to complete a 2-0 series triumph.