Ott Tanak triumphant at Rallye Deutschland

Ott Tanak held on for victory at the Rallye Deutschland as his M-Sport Ford team-mate Sebastien Ogier reclaimed the outright championship lead.

Estonian Tanak, driving a Ford Fiesta, had led the four-day asphalt event since Friday and finished 16.4 seconds ahead of Andreas Mikkelsen's Citroen C3.

Ogier was a further 14.0sec behind Norwegian Mikkelsen to complete the podium. The Frenchman arrived in Germany level with Thierry Neuville at the top of the standings but the third-placed finish means he now has a 17-point lead after his Belgian rival was forced to retire on Saturday due to suspension problems.

Dani Sordo won the final live TV Power Stage to claim five bonus points in a Hyundai i20, while Esapekka Lappi took four points for second and Jari-Matti Latvala claimed three in third place. Ogier and Craig Breen took two points and one point respectively.

Source: PA

