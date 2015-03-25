 
Ott Tanak secures first WRC success

11 June 2017 04:24

There was a maiden World Rally Championship win for Ott Tanak in Italy on Sunday.

The Estonian, driving a Ford Fiesta, claimed victory in the Rally Italia Sardegna by 12.3 seconds for a first success in 73 starts to move up to third place in the championship standings.

Finland's Jari-Matti Latvala (Toyota Yaris) was second and Belgium's Thierry Neuville in the Hyundai i20 completed the podium line-up, a further 55.4secs adrift.

The final live TV Power Stage was won by Esapekka Lappi while championship leader Sebastien Ogier secured three points.

Source: PA

The British and Irish Lions kick-started their tour of New Zealand with a punishing 12-3 win over the Crusaders in Christchurch.

Premier League clubs have released their retained lists, naming the players who are staying and going this summer.

WHAT THE PAPERS SAYBayern Munich are preparing to make Arsenal forward ALEXIS SANCHEZ their highest-paid player, according to the Daily Mirror.

Jorge Sampaoli takes charge of Argentina for the first time when they face South American rivals Brazil in a showpiece friendly on Friday.

Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson will join Manchester City from Benfica in July for a fee of £35million.

Scotland and England go head-to-head in a World Cup Qualifier on June 10.