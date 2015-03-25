Ott Tanak secures first WRC success

There was a maiden World Rally Championship win for Ott Tanak in Italy on Sunday.

The Estonian, driving a Ford Fiesta, claimed victory in the Rally Italia Sardegna by 12.3 seconds for a first success in 73 starts to move up to third place in the championship standings.

Finland's Jari-Matti Latvala (Toyota Yaris) was second and Belgium's Thierry Neuville in the Hyundai i20 completed the podium line-up, a further 55.4secs adrift.

The final live TV Power Stage was won by Esapekka Lappi while championship leader Sebastien Ogier secured three points.

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.