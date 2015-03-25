 
  1. Motorsport
  2. Formula 1

One-minute silence expected ahead of Monaco Grand Prix

24 May 2017 12:09

Formula One will observe a one-minute silence ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix as a mark of respect to the victims of Manchester's terror attack on Monday night, Press Association Sport understands.

Twenty-two people were killed and 59 wounded after a bomb blast at the Manchester Arena following an Ariana Grande concert.

Britain's Lewis Hamilton and Jenson Button - who is replacing Fernando Alonso in Monte Carlo this weekend - will be among the 20 drivers to line up at the front of the grid before Sunday's race to pay their respects.

F1's teams, the majority of which are based in Britain, have also agreed to run #Manchester on their cars in tribute to the victims of the terror attack.

The initiatives have been put in place by the sport's new owners Liberty Media and are set to be ratified by F1's managing director for motorsport Ross Brawn, who was born in Greater Manchester, later on Wednesday.

Hamilton, Britain's triple world champion, last night issued a series of Instagram videos expressing his sadness at the terror attacks.

The 32-year-old said: "I feel super deflated. I can't believe the things that are happening around the world in Syria and in Manchester.

"It is terrible and I cannot believe it. We should be taking care of each other and it is time to spread love and lift one another up. I just don't understand these people's thinking.

"There is nothing they can win or accomplish. My prayers are with everyone in Manchester."

Source: PA

Feature United in for Munich winger, City stars expecting Sanchez arrival - Transfer News

United in for Munich winger, City stars expecting ...

Manchester City players expect to be lining up alongside ALEXIS SANCHEZ and KYLE WALKER at the Etihad Stadium next season, according to the Mirror.

Feature 5 possible contenders to replace Sam Allardyce at Crystal Palace

5 possible contenders to replace Sam Allardyce at ...

Sam Allardyce left his role as manager of Crystal Palace on Tuesday night, leaving the Selhurst Park hierarchy in the

Feature A closer look at Manchester United

A closer look at Manchester United's Europa League...

Ajax stand between Manchester United and Europa League glory on Wednesday.

Feature Chelsea make Lukaku top transfer priority, United open to offers for Smalling - Transfer News

Chelsea make Lukaku top transfer priority, United ...

Champions Chelsea have made former striker ROMELU LUKAKU their preferred attacking signing this summer, according to the Evening Standard.

Feature Who will replace David Moyes at Sunderland?

Who will replace David Moyes at Sunderland?...

Sunderland owner Ellis Short has launched the search for a ninth manager in eight-and-a-half years and a sixth in little

Feature Andre Agassi becomes latest

Andre Agassi becomes latest 'super coach' to teach...

World number two Novak Djokovic has announced Andre Agassi, an eight-time grand slam winner, will coach him at the French Open.