 
  1. Motorsport
  2. World SBK

Nicky Hayden remains 'very critical' in hospital

21 May 2017 11:39

Former MotoGP world champion Nicky Hayden remains in a "very critical" condition in a hospital in Italy after being seriously injured in a cycling accident on Wednesday.

The 2006 world champion, who now races for the Red Bull Honda team in World Superbikes, was taken to hospital after his bicycle was in collision with a car along the Rimini coastline.

The 35-year-old from Owensboro, Kentucky, suffered head and chest injuries and was later transferred to the Bufalini Hospital in Cesena where he has since remained in the intensive care unit.

Hayden's team released a short statement on Twitter on Sunday morning, which read: " Update 21 May @ 12pm from Bufalini hospital in Cesena - Nicky Hayden's condition remains very critical & the clinical picture is unchanged."

Source: PA

