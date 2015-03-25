 
  1. Motorsport
  2. World SBK

Nicky Hayden remains in 'extremely critical' condition after cycling accident

19 May 2017 08:24

Former MotoGP world champion Nicky Hayden remains in an "extremely critical" condition in an Italian hospital's intensive care unit after being injured in a cycling accident on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old American, who currently races for the Red Bull Honda World Superbike team, was hurt while on a training exercise along the Rimini coastline when his bicycle was hit by a car.

He had competed in the Superbike World Championship races at Imola last weekend.

Hayden, from Owensboro, Kentucky, suffered head and chest injuries and was treated at the scene before being taken to a nearby hospital. He was later transferred to Bufalini Hospital in Cesena.

A statement from the hospital on Friday evening, which was posted ton the Red Bull Honda team website, read: "The clinical picture of Nicky Hayden remains unchanged. His condition is still extremely critical.

"He is still in the intensive care unit of Cesena's Maurizio Bufalini Hospital and the prognosis stays reserved."

Hayden. who has also raced for Ducati, won the MotoGP world championship for the Repsol Honda team in 2006.

Source: PA

Feature From Champions League to the battle of the clarets - reasons to watch on Sunday

From Champions League to the battle of the clarets...

With the Premier League title and relegation already decided, there is only Champions League qualification to play for in the final weekend's matches.

Feature Manchester United Boss Jose Mourinho Set For 250-game Premier League Landmark

Manchester United Boss Jose Mourinho Set For 250-g...

Jose Mourinho will reach 250 games as a Premier League manager when Manchester United host Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Feature How do you stop a problem like diving?

How do you stop a problem like diving?...

The FA are from next season introducing a panel to decide how to ban players who dive.

Feature How would Huddersfield fare in the Premier League?

How would Huddersfield fare in the Premier League?...

Huddersfield are one game away from a first promotion to the Premier League following their penalty shootout win against Sheffield

Feature Manchester clubs set to raid Spurs, Sanchez Arsenal stay dependent on top 4 - Transfer News

Manchester clubs set to raid Spurs, Sanchez Arsena...

There could be a mass exodus at Tottenham after their failure to win the Premier League title.

Feature Is Mourinho becoming the

Is Mourinho becoming the 'Desperate One'?...

Ever since Jose Mourinho sprinted along the Old Trafford turf with his arms pumping in joyous celebration following Porto's triumph