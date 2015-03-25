 
  1. Motorsport
  2. WRC

Neuville wins thrilling Rally Poland

02 July 2017 05:54

Belgium's Thierry Neuville secured a thrilling World Rally Championship victory in Mikolajki, northern Poland.

The 29-year-old Hyundai i20 driver claimed his third win of the season in torrential rain after race leader Ott Tanak crashed out three stages from the finish.

Neuville, who finished well over a minute ahead of second-placed team-mate Hayden Paddon, has closed to within 11 points of championship leader Sebastien Ogier, who was third, with five rounds remaining.

"Ott drove a great rally," Neuville told the WRC's official website. " In such a fight nobody gives up.

"I wasn't ready to give up and was prepared to win. I was sorry for him and congratulate him on the job he did before he crashed."

The four-day rally was full of drama, with the lead changing 10 times over 23 stages as Neuville and Estonia's Tanak battled it out.

Neuville entered the final day with a slender 3.1-second advantage over Tanak, who regained the lead with a brilliant opening speed test only to crash his Ford Fiesta into a tree in the next stage.

Neuville finished one minute 23.9 seconds ahead of Paddon, with Ogier a further 56.9sec behind. Spain's Dani Sordo was fourth, with Finnish debutant Teemu Suninen fifth.

The WRC moves on to Jyvaskyla for the Neste Rally Finland for the next round from July 27 to 30.

Source: PA

Feature British players in this year

British players in this year's Wimbledon singles...

Twelve British players will compete in the main draw of the singles events at Wimbledon this year.

Feature 10 players to watch at Wimbledon 2017

10 players to watch at Wimbledon 2017...

Andy Murray defends his Wimbledon crown while Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are both looking for their second grand slam titles of the year.

Feature 5 things we learned from the British and Irish Lions

5 things we learned from the British and Irish Lio...

The British and Irish Lions claimed a superb Test series-levelling victory over world champions New Zealand at Westpac Stadium on Saturday.

Feature Ron Dennis

Ron Dennis' McLaren highs and lows...

Ron Dennis' four-decade association with McLaren is over after he stood down as chairman of the British team on Friday.

Feature Q&A on ECB

Q&A on ECB's new broadcast rights deal...

The England and Wales Cricket Board has revealed details of its broadcast rights deal for the five-year period between 2020-2024,

Feature Johanna Konta

Johanna Konta's possible route to Wimbledon final...

British number one Johanna Konta goes into Wimbledon - fitness permitting - as the best hope of a home champion