 
  1. Motorsport
  2. Moto GP

Multiple world champion Angel Nieto dies following quad bike accident

04 August 2017 11:54

Spanish multiple world champion Angel Nieto has died aged 70.

Nieto, who won 13 world titles, died in hospital on Thursday a week after sustaining multiple injuries in a quad bike accident in Ibiza.

Tributes have been pouring in for the Spanish icon, who won world titles across a range of classes during a 19-year career in which he established himself as one of motorcycling's greats.

Nieto, born in Castile in 1947, won 90 Grands Prix, placing him third on the all-time list behind Giacomo Agostini and Valentino Rossi, and made 139 podium finishes. He also won the most world titles with different manufacturers.

Former Liverpool goalkeeper Pepe Reina said on Twitter: "My deepest condolences to friends and family of Angel Nieto. terrible news."

Actor Antonio Banderas said: "Goodbye to the champion, a great of Spain. He broke moulds to do what nobody did, leaving a trail of champions behind him. R.I.P."

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos also paid tribute to Nieto on Twitter while former team-mate and Porto goalkeeper Iker Casillas posted : " Angel Nieto, one of the great champions of our sport, eternal legend. Strong embrace to family and friends."

Source: PA

Feature How does Neymar

How does Neymar's transfer fee stack up in footbal...

Neymar has become the world's most expensive player after completing his move from Barcelona to Paris St Germain.

Feature Neymar

Neymar's come a long way from the streets of Brazi...

Neymar da Silva Santos Junior has become the world's most expensive footballer after completing a 222 million euros (£200.

Feature 5 things about Paris St Germain

5 things about Paris St Germain's new signing Neym...

Neymar has left Barcelona and joined Paris St Germain in a world-record deal worth 222 million euros (Â£200.

Feature How the world transfer record has developed over the years

How the world transfer record has developed over t...

Neymar appears on the verge of becoming the most expensive player in football history after informing Barcelona of his

Feature 5 things about Brazil striker Neymar

5 things about Brazil striker Neymar...

Neymar looks set to leave Barcelona for Paris St Germain in a world-record deal worth 222million euros (£198.

Feature Moeen Ali joins select group of England hat-trick takers

Moeen Ali joins select group of England hat-trick ...

Moeen Ali claimed the 14th hat-trick by an England player in Test cricket as the hosts beat South Africa by 239 runs at The Oval.