Multiple world champion Angel Nieto dies following quad bike accident

Spanish multiple world champion Angel Nieto has died aged 70.

Nieto, who won 13 world titles, died in hospital on Thursday a week after sustaining multiple injuries in a quad bike accident in Ibiza.

Tributes have been pouring in for the Spanish icon, who won world titles across a range of classes during a 19-year career in which he established himself as one of motorcycling's greats.

Nieto, born in Castile in 1947, won 90 Grands Prix, placing him third on the all-time list behind Giacomo Agostini and Valentino Rossi, and made 139 podium finishes. He also won the most world titles with different manufacturers.

Former Liverpool goalkeeper Pepe Reina said on Twitter: "My deepest condolences to friends and family of Angel Nieto. terrible news."

Actor Antonio Banderas said: "Goodbye to the champion, a great of Spain. He broke moulds to do what nobody did, leaving a trail of champions behind him. R.I.P."

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos also paid tribute to Nieto on Twitter while former team-mate and Porto goalkeeper Iker Casillas posted : " Angel Nieto, one of the great champions of our sport, eternal legend. Strong embrace to family and friends."

Source: PA

