 
  1. Motorsport
  2. Formula 1

Minute's silence in memory of London Bridge victims ahead of Canadian GP

10 June 2017 06:54

A one-minute silence will be staged ahead of Sunday's Canadian Grand Prix in tribute to the victims of the London Bridge terror attack.

Eight people were killed and dozens more injured in the atrocity which took place last Saturday night.

Canadian Christine Archibald, who hailed from British Colombia, was the first victim to be named after the attack and the promoters of this weekend's Montreal race called on Formula One to hold a minute's silence in her honour.

The tribute, which will take place ahead of the seventh round of the championship, comes just a fortnight after a similar one was staged before the Monaco Grand Prix following the Manchester Arena bombing in which 22 people were murdered.

Ms Archibald, 30, a former homeless shelter worker, was the lone Canadian victim of the terror attack. She died in her finance's arms after being struck by a speeding van on London Bridge.

Shortly after the attack, her family said in a statement: "We grieve the loss of our beautiful, loving daughter and sister.

"She had room in her heart for everyone and believed strongly that every person was to be valued and respected.

"She lived this belief, working in a shelter for the homeless until she moved to Europe to be with her fiance.

"She would have had no understanding of the callous cruelty that caused her death."

Source: PA

