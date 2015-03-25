 
  1. Motorsport
  2. Formula 1

Mexican F1 Grand Prix to go ahead after circuit escapes ravages of earthquake

21 September 2017 09:54

The Mexican Grand Prix is set to go ahead as planned despite widespread devastation caused by the country's deadliest earthquake in more than three decades.

More than 230 people have been killed, while buildings in Mexico City have been reduced to rubble, following Tuesday's disaster.

Mexico City's Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez circuit is due to host the 18th round of this year's 20-race calendar on October 29.

And track officials are confident that the race - the third to be staged in Mexico since it returned to the F1 calendar following a two-decade absence - has not been affected.

"It's been inspected twice already, from the track surface and also the buildings, and it's okay," Mexican Grand Prix director of marketing Rodrigo Sanchez said.

"We'll continue doing the assessments as we go but so far there's really no concern as we'll have a race. The track is fine and we just need to refocus and get the show done."

Force India driver Sergio Perez announced on Wednesday that he has already donated Â£125,000 to the victims of the earthquake. Perez, 27, is currently the only Mexican driver on the F1 grid and the poster boy for his home race.

Perez also revealed that Carlos Slim - the Mexican telecommunications billionaire who has been heavily involved in his motor racing career - will contribute to the disaster fund.

Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton, who leads Sebastian Vettel in the championship standings by 28 points, tweeted: "A country very close to my heart. I'm praying for all those affected in Mexico."

Source: PA

Feature What did Roy Hodgson

What did Roy Hodgson's England predecessors do aft...

Roy Hodgson has taken up his first managerial post since departing as England coach after his appointment by Crystal Palace.

Feature Five talking points ahead of Liverpool v Sevilla

Five talking points ahead of Liverpool v Sevilla...

Liverpool return to Champions League action at home to Sevilla on Wednesday.

Feature Five talking points ahead of Feyenoord v Manchester City

Five talking points ahead of Feyenoord v Mancheste...

Manchester City face Dutch champions Feyenoord in the first match of their latest Champions League campaign on Wednesday.

Feature Five things you may not know about US Open champion Sloane Stephens

Five things you may not know about US Open champio...

Sloane Stephens defeated Madison Keys to win her first grand slam title at the US Open.

Feature 12 things you may not know about England bowler James Anderson

12 things you may not know about England bowler Ja...

James Anderson has become the first England bowler to take 500 Test wickets during the third game against West Indies at Headingley.

Feature James Anderson becomes sixth bowler to take 500 Test wickets

James Anderson becomes sixth bowler to take 500 Te...

James Anderson has joined Test cricket's elite 500 club, taking the landmark scalp in the third match against West Indies.