Mercedes dismiss Eddie Jordan's suggestion they are to quit Formula One

07 June 2017 06:09

Mercedes have dismissed a suggestion by former team boss Eddie Jordan that they are to quit Formula One to concentrate on producing engines.

Jordan told Auto Bild that the reigning constructors champions will "probably pull the plug at the end of 2018", by which time they may have amassed a fifth-successive title.

In response, Mercedes have outlined their commitment to Formula One by issuing a statement in which they insist Jordan, now a TV pundit, is guilty of "mischievous speculation".

"Monaco is a place where people like to party and it seems like somebody did a bit too much of that," the statement read.

"The reports are completely baseless and reflect nothing more than the mischievous speculation of one individual.

"Mercedes has firm contracts for its participation in Formula 1 until the end of 2020 - and is currently in discussions about the next competitive cycle with the sport's new owners."

Mercedes sit second behind Ferrari in the 2017 constructors' championship after six grands prix ahead of this weekend's race in Canada.

Source: PA

