Mercedes boss Toto Wolff not getting carried away after Canadian romp

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has urged his team to keep their feet on the ground after Lewis Hamilton's crushing victory at the Canadian Grand Prix.

Hamilton dominated from start to finish at Montreal's Circuit Gilles Villeneuve to lead home Valtteri Bottas in a Mercedes one-two - the team's first of the season - and slash Sebastian Vettel's 25-point deficit to just 12.

Vettel recovered to finish fourth after damage sustained in a first-corner incident forced him into the pits for repairs and thus to the back of the pack.

But Mercedes, and in particular Hamilton, will be delighted with their recovery after a weekend to forget at the previous round in Monaco a fortnight ago.

Hamilton blew Vettel away in qualifying with the fastest lap ever seen in Montreal before leading from start to finish at the seventh round of this see-saw championship battle.

"We have finally taken a one-two finish and done so at a track that we expected would be difficult for us," Wolff said. "Lewis delivered a stellar performance this weekend with a pole lap that was almost scary when you watch the onboard, and then a totally dominant race.

"To bounce back in this way shows the calibre of the group that we have in the team, but the secret to this weekend was to keep the ball flat, stay calm, analyse our problems and come up with solutions.

"This is the time to keep our feet on the ground, keep working hard and take it one race at a time."

Canada has proved kind to Hamilton over the years - indeed it was here a decade ago where the Englishman recorded his first of now 56 career triumphs - and so it proved once more this weekend.

While his task was made easier by Vettel's issues, it should take nothing away from the 32-year-old's flawless performance in which he completed yet another hat-trick; that of pole position, the race victory and fastest lap.

And Hamilton, whose Mercedes team moved back in charge of the constructors' championship following their one-two finish, believes he has struck a major blow to Vettel's title credentials.

"It has been an incredible weekend and I couldn't be happier,'' Hamilton said after recording his sixth win in Canada. "The team came away from Monaco scratching their hands, but everyone just wanted to work and pull together, which we did.

"I don't think in the five years at this team, they have pulled together so well, really work towards the same cause, and to understand the car.

"To come here and to deliver what we have delivered is a great blow to the Ferraris.''

Source: PA

