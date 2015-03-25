 
Marquez regains championship lead

10 September 2017 07:54

Reigning champion Marc Marquez returned to the top of the MotoGP standings on Sunday as he triumphed at the Misano circuit in San Marino.

Jorge Lorenzo (Ducati) initially led in wet conditions but after he crashed out a tight battle at the front ensued between Marquez (Honda), Danilo Petrucci (Pramac) and Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati).

Dovizioso subsequently faded from a fight which was being won by Petrucci, before Marquez pounced on the final lap to seize victory, his fourth of the season.

Marquez finishing first and Dovizioso third meant the Spaniard moved level with the Italian overall on points and number of wins, and took the championship lead by virtue of more second places.

That pair are on 199 points with five more rounds of racing to go, while Marquez's compatriot Maverick Vinales (Yamaha) - fourth in Sunday's race - is third on 183 points.

Source: PA

