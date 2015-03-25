 
Marco Melandri impresses in Rimini

17 June 2017 10:39

Italian Marco Melandri topped the time sheets during final practice for his home round of the World Superbike Championship.

The 34-year-old brought his Ducati home in a fastest time of one minute 34.611 seconds at the Riviera di Rimini.

British Championship leader and defending champion Jonathan Rea was second fastest, hot on Melandri's heels in 1min 34.620secs on his Kawasaki.

Fellow Brits Chaz Davies (Ducati) and Tom Sykes (Kawasaki) rounded off the top four with Dutchman Michael van der Mark fifth fastest on his Yamaha.

Spaniard Javier Fores (Ducati) and compatriot Jordi Torres (BMW) set the sixth and seventh fastest laps of the session.

Alex Lowes and Leon Camier, both of Britain, and Ireland's Eugene Laverty closed out the top 10 ahead of Superpole for the seventh round of this year's championship.

Source: PA

