 
  1. Motorsport
  2. Moto GP

Marc Marquez stretches MotoGP lead with victory in Brno

06 August 2017 04:08

Reigning champion Marc Marquez stretched his lead in the MotoGP standings to 14 points with victory in Brno.

Repsol Honda rider Marquez started the day five points ahead of Movistar Yamaha's Maverick Vinales, who made a dash for third after being hindered by a late pit stop.

Dani Pedrosa came in second to complete an all-Spanish top three.

The race had started in wet conditions but Marquez took an early gamble, first among the field to switch to slick tyres, and it paid handsome rewards.

Marquez has now won his last two races after victory in Germany and will be looking to complete a hat-trick when battle reconvenes in Austria.

Source: PA

Feature How does Neymar

How does Neymar's transfer fee stack up in footbal...

Neymar has become the world's most expensive player after completing his move from Barcelona to Paris St Germain.

Feature Neymar

Neymar's come a long way from the streets of Brazi...

Neymar da Silva Santos Junior has become the world's most expensive footballer after completing a 222 million euros (£200.

Feature 5 things about Paris St Germain

5 things about Paris St Germain's new signing Neym...

Neymar has left Barcelona and joined Paris St Germain in a world-record deal worth 222 million euros (Â£200.

Feature How the world transfer record has developed over the years

How the world transfer record has developed over t...

Neymar appears on the verge of becoming the most expensive player in football history after informing Barcelona of his

Feature 5 things about Brazil striker Neymar

5 things about Brazil striker Neymar...

Neymar looks set to leave Barcelona for Paris St Germain in a world-record deal worth 222million euros (£198.

Feature Moeen Ali joins select group of England hat-trick takers

Moeen Ali joins select group of England hat-trick ...

Moeen Ali claimed the 14th hat-trick by an England player in Test cricket as the hosts beat South Africa by 239 runs at The Oval.