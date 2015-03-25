Lewis Hamilton's highs and lows at the British Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton will celebrate the 10th anniversary of his British Grand Prix debut later this week.

The 32-year-old Englishman, who trails Sebastian Vettel by 20 points in the championship race, is also bidding to secure a record fourth consecutive victory at the Northamptonshire circuit.

Here, Press Association Sport takes a look back at the highs and lows for Hamilton at the British Grand Prix.

LOWS

2009

Hamilton won his maiden Formula One title in 2008, but his championship defence was blighted by an under-performing McLaren. Hamilton qualified a disastrous 19th after he was forced to abandon his final lap when Adrian Sutil crashed. It got little better for Hamilton during the race as he scrapped for the menial places. He finished 16th of 18 classified runners, one lap down on winner Vettel.

2013

In his first season with Mercedes, Hamilton appeared destined to record only his second win on home soil. The British driver sealed pole position with a scintillating qualifying lap, and got the perfect getaway to leave his rivals in the shade. But on lap eight his tyre exploded, dropping him to the back of the field. Hamilton's tyre failure was one of four high-speed blow-outs during a frenetic race which also saw the safety car deployed on two occasions. Hamilton fought back to finish fourth, but his wait for a second win at Silverstone would extend into a sixth year.

2014

Hamilton arrived at Silverstone in the midst of the first of his three bitter title battles with Nico Rosberg. The German led the championship, but it looked as though Hamilton would strike a pivotal blow by securing pole. However, at a damp Silverstone, Hamilton - believing he could not go quicker in the slippery conditions - aborted his final lap. It proved to be a catastrophic error as those around Hamilton did improve, and he slipped to sixth. To make matters worse for Hamilton, it was Rosberg who secured pole.

HIGHS

2007

'Hamilton Mania' was sweeping Britain with a fresh-faced 22-year-old riding the crest of a Formula One wave. Incredibly, in his rookie campaign, Hamilton led the title race heading into the ninth round of the championship at Silverstone after finishing on the podium at every round - including wins in Canada and the United States. The Englishman then secured pole with a blistering lap in the dying seconds of qualifying. Hamilton failed to follow up his pole with victory, but Britain had a new motor racing and sporting star.

2008

Hamilton headed to his home race fourth in the drivers' standings but left on top after storming to victory in one of the outstanding performances by a British driver in recent years. In torrential rain Hamilton blitzed the field, finishing the race almost 70 seconds ahead of second-placed Nick Heidfeld and lapped the entire pack up to third. Hamilton still ranks his 2008 victory as one of the finest of his career.

2014

Hamilton started the 2014 race only sixth after he misjudged the damp conditions in qualifying. But the Briton, roared on by a patriotic crowd, forced his way up to second after the opening exchanges, and then to his delight, and that of the home crowd, Rosberg's gearbox expired to pave the way for Hamilton to take the chequered flag. The Briton followed that up with victories in 2015 and last year to head into Sunday's race bidding for a fourth consecutive win in front of his adoring home crowd.

Source: PA

