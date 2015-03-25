 
  1. Motorsport
  2. Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton's first 199 grands prix in numbers

25 August 2017 01:39

Lewis Hamilton will reach the landmark figure of 200 races in Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix.

Hamilton made his Formula One debut at the 2007 Australian Grand Prix, and has gone on to become one of the most successful drivers in the sport's history.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at the numbers behind Hamilton's remarkable career.

22 - Hamilton's age in his debut race at the Australian Grand Prix. The Englishman finished third in Melbourne and went on to record nine consecutive podium finishes in his rookie campaign.

57 - Hamilton tasted his opening victory at the 2007 Canadian Grand Prix, and has won 56 further races. He is second on the all-time list behind Michael Schumacher (91).

6 - Hamilton's first victory at Montreal's Gilles Villeneuve Circuit came in only his sixth race.

67 - The Canadian Grand Prix in 2007 also marked Hamilton's first career pole position. He is now just one shy of levelling Schumacher's all-time pole record.

44 - Hamilton's race number which he first used in his junior career, and latterly in F1, when drivers were permitted to choose their own number from 2014 onwards.

17 - Hamilton will become the 17th driver to start his 200th F1 race. Brazilian Rubens Barrichello holds the record with 323.

11 - Hamilton has competed in 11 consecutive grand prix campaigns, and has won at least one race in each of those years.

110 - Hamilton has finished on the podium in more than half of the grands prix he has contested. He also shares the record with Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel for the most podium finishes (17) in a single season which he achieved in 2015 and last year, too.

18 - The Englishman holds the outright record for the number of consecutive races in which he has led at least one lap.

3 - Hamilton has won the championship on three occasions (2008, 2014, 2015). Only four drivers (Vettel, Schumacher, Juan Manuel Fangio and Alain Prost) have won three titles or more.

37 - Hamilton's number of fastest laps. He is fourth in the all-time list. Schumacher (77) holds the record.

Source: PA

Feature Aviva Premiership players to watch

Aviva Premiership players to watch...

The Aviva Premiership will once again welcome a host of star-studded new arrivals this season, while lesser-known fresh faces could

Feature Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney's top five England goals...

Wayne Rooney, England's all-time record scorer with 53 goals, has retired from international football.

Feature Geoffrey Boycott

Geoffrey Boycott's controversies over the years...

Geoffrey Boycott on Tuesday offered an unreserved apology for an alleged racist comment.

Feature Home is where the hurt is - players who made a bad first impression

Home is where the hurt is - players who made a bad...

Kyle Walker had a home debut to forget for Manchester City on Monday night as he was sent off before half-time.

Feature How other British teams who have called another ground

How other British teams who have called another gr...

Tottenham are struggling at Wembley, their home for a full season as their new stadium is completed on the site of their old White Hart Lane home.

Feature Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney's Premier League goals as he reaches ...

Wayne Rooney has become only the second player to score 200 Premier League goals.