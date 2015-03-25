Lewis Hamilton v Michael Schumacher - how the pole kings compare

Lewis Hamilton set a Formula One record on Saturday when he secured a 69th career pole position.

Going quickest in qualifying for the Italian Grand Prix nudged the British driver one ahead of Michael Schumacher in the all-time standings.

Here is a look at how Hamilton's race record from his previous 68 pole positions compares to the achievements of Schumacher from the front of the grid.

HAMILTON FROM POLE:

1st place - 37 times (pole-victory conversion rate - 54 per cent)

2nd - 7

3rd - 8

4th - 1

5th - 3

6th - 1

12th - 1

DNF (did not finish) - 10

SCHUMACHER FROM POLE:

1st place - 40 times (pole-victory conversion rate - 59 per cent)

2nd - 15

3rd - 1

4th - 2

5th - 2

DNF - 7

DNS (did not start) - 1

Source: PA

