Lewis Hamilton v Michael Schumacher - how the pole kings compare

Lewis Hamilton set a Formula One record on Saturday when he secured a 69th career pole position.
Going quickest in qualifying for the Italian Grand Prix nudged the British driver one ahead of Michael Schumacher in the all-time standings.
Here is a look at how Hamilton's race record from his previous 68 pole positions compares to the achievements of Schumacher from the front of the grid.
HAMILTON FROM POLE:
1st place - 37 times (pole-victory conversion rate - 54 per cent)
2nd - 7
3rd - 8
4th - 1
5th - 3
6th - 1
12th - 1
DNF (did not finish) - 10
SCHUMACHER FROM POLE:
1st place - 40 times (pole-victory conversion rate - 59 per cent)
2nd - 15
3rd - 1
4th - 2
5th - 2
DNF - 7
DNS (did not start) - 1
Source: PA