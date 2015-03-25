Lewis Hamilton teases Formula One fans over future with social media post

Lewis Hamilton teased Formula One fans with a picture of himself walking towards a motorbike as he promised to make an announcement on Thursday.

Hamilton's tweet appeared designed to imply that his sporting future may lie on two wheels rather than four.

However, it is more likely to relate to contract talks with Mercedes, which had been put on hold during the current world championship battle.

Hamilton's current deal with Mercedes runs out in 2018 but he is expected to confirm an extension until at least 2020.

It is not the first time Hamilton's enthusiasm for motorbikes has set tongues wagging.

In March last year he was investigated by police after posting a selfie whilst riding a bike in New Zealand.

Source: PA

