Lewis Hamilton set to join Formula One's 200 club

Lewis Hamilton will become the 17th Formula One driver to join the 200 club when he takes part in the Belgian Grand Prix.

Brazilian Rubens Barrichello holds the record for the most F1 appearances, while no British driver has competed in more races than Jenson Button.

Here are the other names Hamilton will feature alongside when the lights go out at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit on Sunday.

Rubens Barrichello (BRA) 323 races

Michael Schumacher (GER) 307

Jenson Button (GBR) 306

Fernando Alonso (ESP) 282

Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) 263

Felipe Massa (BRA) 260

Riccardo Patrese (ITA) 256

Jarno Trulli (ITA) 252

David Coulthard (GBR) 246

Giancarlo Fisichella (ITA) 229

Mark Webber (AUS) 215

Gerhard Berger (AUT) 210

Andrea de Cesaris (ITA) 208

Nico Rosberg (GER) 206

Nelson Piquet (BRA) - 204

Jean Alesi (FRA) 201

Lewis Hamilton (GBR) 199

Source: PA

