Lewis Hamilton in numbers

Lewis Hamilton secured a record 69th career pole position following his wet-weather masterclass in qualifying for Sunday's Italian Grand Prix.

Hamilton matched Michael Schumacher's tally in Belgium last weekend, but has now moved above the seven-time Formula One world champion following his scintillating lap at Monza.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at the numbers behind Hamilton's remarkable career.

69 - The Canadian Grand Prix in 2007 marked Hamilton's first career pole position. He now has more poles than any driver in the history of the sport after surpassing Schumacher's tally of 68.

58 - Hamilton also tasted his opening victory at the 2007 Canadian Grand Prix, and has won 57 further races. He is second on the all-time list behind Schumacher (91).

201 - Hamilton will enter his 201st race on Sunday after reaching his double ton in Belgium last weekend. Brazilian Rubens Barrichello holds the all-time record with 323.

11 - Hamilton has competed in 11 consecutive grand prix campaigns, and has won at least one race in each of those years.

111 - Hamilton has finished on the podium in more than half of the grands prix he has contested. He also shares the record with Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel for the most podium finishes (17) in a single season which he achieved in 2015 and last year, too.

18 - The Englishman holds the outright record for the number of consecutive races in which he has led at least one lap.

3 - Hamilton has won the championship on three occasions (2008, 2014, 2015). Only four drivers (Vettel, Schumacher, Juan Manuel Fangio and Alain Prost) have won three titles or more.

37 - Hamilton's number of fastest laps. He is fourth in the all-time list. Schumacher (77) holds the record.

44 - Hamilton's race number which he first used in his junior career, and latterly in F1, when drivers were permitted to choose their own number from 2014 onwards.

1 - Hamilton is the only black driver to have won a grand prix and a championship.

22 - Hamilton's age in his debut race at the 2007 Australian Grand Prix. The Englishman finished third in Melbourne and went on to record nine consecutive podium finishes in his rookie campaign.

