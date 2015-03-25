 
  1. Motorsport
  2. Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton given British Grand Prix boost as Bottas handed grid penalty

15 July 2017 04:39

Lewis Hamilton was handed a timely boost in his bid to win the British Grand Prix for a record-equalling fifth time after Valtteri Bottas was served a grid penalty following a gearbox change on Friday.

Bottas, who moved to within 15 points of Hamilton after his victory in Austria last weekend, appeared the man best placed to rival his Mercedes team-mate after topping both practice sessions here at Silverstone.

But the 27-year-old Finn will start no higher than sixth after he was sanctioned with a five-place drop for Sunday's race. It marked the second grand prix in succession in which a Mercedes driver has been penalised for a gearbox change. Hamilton started eighth in Austria following his grid sanction, before crossing the line in fourth.

The Briton's build-up to his home race has been overshadowed by his two-day break to the Greek island of Mykonos - meaning he was the only driver to miss a spectacular Formula One parade through London on Wednesday evening.

But Bottas' demise paves the way for him to head unchallenged to a fourth consecutive win at Silverstone. Indeed Mercedes, on the basis of Friday's practice at least, appear to hold the edge over Ferrari and Hamilton over his title rival Sebastian Vettel, whom he trails by 20 points.

''Today's been a really good start to the weekend and it's great to be back here at Silverstone,'' Hamilton said, before news of Bottas' grid penalty broke.

''The track is absolutely incredible with these new cars. It was already one of the very best circuits in the world, but with this car and the speed we are able to carry through the corners, it's just phenomenal, it's like the greatest rollercoaster ride ever.

''We worked through all the sessions, fine-tuning the balance and I think we're in a good position at this early stage of the weekend. We still need to build upon it, but it's a great foundation moving forward.''

Hamilton, seemingly on a charm offensive after his name was jeered in London on Wednesday evening, added: ''Each time I left the garage I gave the fans a wave and I could see them waving back. I just want them to know that I can see them and I really appreciate all the love and support.''

Vettel, who has been so consistent this season, was only fourth here, four tenths of a second slower than the Mercedes pair. His Ferrari team-mate Kimi Raikkonen, who spun off the circuit during the second session, ended the day third in the order.

Source: PA

Feature How the sporting world looked when Venus Williams won her first Wimbledon title

How the sporting world looked when Venus Williams ...

Venus Williams claimed her first Wimbledon title in 2000, when her opponent on Saturday, Garbine Muguruza, was just six years old.

Feature 5 talking points ahead of England

5 talking points ahead of England's second Test ag...

England will be hoping to capitalise on their 211-run Lord's victory when they take on South Africa in the second Investec Test at Trent Bridge.

Feature Johanna Konta holds the edge in past meetings with Venus Williams

Johanna Konta holds the edge in past meetings with...

Johanna Konta will play in her first Wimbledon semi-final when she takes on five-time former champion Venus Williams on Thursday.

Feature Five key matches which defined Johanna Konta

Five key matches which defined Johanna Konta's rem...

Johanna Konta is the first British woman through to a singles semi-final at Wimbledon since Virginia Wade in 1978.

Feature 5 talking points ahead of the British Grand Prix

5 talking points ahead of the British Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton will arrive at the British Grand Prix 20 points behind Sebastian Vettel in the race for this year's championship.

Feature Six of the best British Grand Prix races at Silverstone

Six of the best British Grand Prix races at Silver...

The British Grand Prix faces an uncertain future after Silverstone gave notice of its intent to leave the sport in 2019.