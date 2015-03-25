 
Kimi Raikkonen will race with Ferrari in 2018

22 August 2017 11:53

Kimi Raikkonen has signed a new contract to remain with Ferrari next season.

Raikkonen's current deal was due to expire at the end of the year but the Finn, who turns 38 in October, will be handed at least one more year with the Italian team following their announcement on Tuesday.

Sebastian Vettel, who leads Lewis Hamilton in the championship by 14 points, is out of contract with Ferrari at the end of the year, but is yet to confirm his whereabouts for 2018.

"Scuderia Ferrari has renewed its technical and racing agreement with Kimi Raikkonen," the Italian constructor said in a short statement ahead of this week's Belgian Grand Prix.

"The Finnish driver will therefore race for the Maranello team in the 2018 Formula One World Championship."

Source: PA

