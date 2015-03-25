Jonathan Rea fastest in race two at Donington

Jonathan Rea produced an impressive ride to claim victory in race two of the UK round of the Superbike World Championship at Donington Park.

The Northern Irishman crashed out of Saturday's opening race, which was won by his Kawasaki Racing team-mate Tom Sykes, but bounced back in style to clinch his eighth win of the campaign and is 55 points clear at the top of the standings.

Sykes was looking for a remarkable 10th successive win at the circuit but had to settle for second place.

Aruba.it Racing-Ducati's Chaz Davies finished third after moving past Michael van der Mark (Pata Yamaha) in the closing stages.

Van der Mark was followed home by Alex Lowes, with Leon Camier matching his performance from race one with a sixth-placed finish.

It was an emotional weekend as Superbike fans paid tribute to former MotoGP world champion Nicky Hayden.

American Hayden died at the age of 35 in an Italian hospital last Monday following a cycling accident on the Rimini coastline.

There was a minute's silence before the opening race on Saturday, with Hayden's bike and helmet standing on the start/finish straight.

Hundreds of fans gathered by the side of the track for the ceremony before bursting into applause at the end of it.

Source: PA

