Jonathan Rea fastest in final practice at Donington

27 May 2017 10:54

Jonathan Rea recorded the fastest time in final practice at the UK round of the World Superbike Championship at Donington on Saturday morning.

The 30-year-old Northern Irishman, who also topped the timesheet after first practice on Friday, rode a fastest lap of one minute 28.506 seconds.

That put him 0.592secs ahead of Kawasaki team-mate Tom Sykes, with Lorenzo Savadori of Italy third-fastest in a time of 1.29.699 on his Aprilia.

A number of riders wore the number 69 in tribute to former Honda rider Nicky Hayden.

The American, who predominantly wore that number during his career in Superbikes and MotoGP, died on Monday after being involved in a cycling accident in Italy.

Rea leads the championship standings on 235 points heading into his home round, ahead of Chaz Davies (Ducati) on 161.

Race one at the Leicestershire circuit starts at 3pm.

