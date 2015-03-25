 
Jonathan Rea edges towards World Superbike title with Portugal win

17 September 2017 05:23

Jonathan Rea moved a step closer to winning the World Superbike Championship for the third successive year after completing the double in Portugal.

Kawasaki's Rea finished in a time of 34 minutes 40.917 seconds on Sunday - almost six seconds ahead of Michael van der Mark in second.

Aruba.it Racing-Ducati's Marco Melandri completed the top three, while his team-mate Chaz Davies crashed out with just three laps remaining.

Rea is now 120 points clear at the top of the standings as he looks to make it three titles in a row.

The Northern Irishman could potentially be crowned champion in France in a fortnight's time.

Rea had led from start to finish to seal victory in race one on Saturday.

Source: PA

