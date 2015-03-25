Jolyon Palmer out to impress in race for 2018 drive

Jolyon Palmer intends to use the rest of the season as a platform to showcase his talents and land a drive for 2018.

The 26-year-old will be replaced at Renault next season by current Toro Rosso driver Carlos Sainz, and as yet the Briton has no Formula One seat for next year.

Palmer heads to the Malaysian Grand Prix on the back of securing sixth place in Singapore, his best-ever finish in F1.

But those were the first points of a disappointing second season in the sport and, with dwindling options for an F1 drive for 2018, he admits he may look to other motor sport series to secure a seat.

Palmer said: "Whatever I do (in the remainder of the season) helps. (There are) s ix more races, (I need to) keep trying to score points to show what I can do, whether it is to stay in F1 or even not in F1.

"F1 is the best showcase and I have still got to show what I am capable of, and that is pretty much what I am aiming to do with these races."

Palmer said there had been no developments regarding his future beyond the end of the current season yet, and added: " I'm just obviously looking at the options, but at the moment I'm focused on the best job I can do now.

"I know what I would like to be doing but it is just seeing what plays out. It is business as usual really.

"It is nicer to turn up with eight points in the bag, take the confidence from Singapore and hopefully have a strong one again."

Palmer, who says he would not be interested in staying in F1 as a reserve driver, has his eyes on the vacant seat at Williams.

"I think there is a chance," he replied when asked if he could join the Oxfordshire-based team.

"I don't think they have confirmed their plans but I don't know to be honest, I'm just focused on making the best of every race.

"As far as I can see there is one other seat and a few drivers going for it.

"There is a chance (of staying in F1) but I'm not putting anything on it, it is just about me doing the best I can and seeing what unfolds."

Source: PA

