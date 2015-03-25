 
  1. Motorsport
  2. Formula 1

Jolyon Palmer 'focused on Baku' amid growing speculation over Renault future

22 June 2017 04:54

Jolyon Palmer insists he has no cause for concern over his Formula One future despite mounting speculation he could be replaced by Renault following an underwhelming start to the season.

Palmer, the 26-year-old Briton, has yet to score a single point in his second campaign in the sport and has been out-qualified by team-mate Nico Hulkenberg at every round of the season so far.

Indeed, while Palmer is yet to open his points-scoring tally, Hulkenberg has finished inside the top 10 at four of the last five races.

Renault team boss Cyril Abiteboul did little to ease the growing pressure on Palmer by demanding that he start scoring points in order to ease the burden on Hulkenberg. Abiteboul also warned the Englishman that his seat for the remainder of the campaign could be under threat.

But Palmer, speaking ahead of Sunday's Azerbaijan Grand Prix here on the streets of Baku, moved to downplay the Frenchman's remarks.

"I have no concerns [about the seat]," Palmer said. "I am focused on my own performance. I am focused on the weekend and focused on getting points and having a strong weekend here.

"Nothing changes. I will try my best. I am here in Baku so I will just focus on that."

Palmer, the former GP2 champion and son of ex-Formula One driver Jonathan Palmer, looked set to exit the sport after just one season.

But a surge in his performances towards the end of the campaign earned him a new one-year deal with the French manufacturer.

Palmer, however, has struggled to keep pace with Hulkenberg this year, while a number of mechanical issues have also blighted his campaign.

Sebastian Buemi, the former Toro Rosso driver now racing in Formula E, and Renault's Russian reserve driver Sergey Sirotkin have been mooted as possible candidates for Palmer's seat.

Source: PA

Feature Why has Andy Murray endured a dip in form?

Why has Andy Murray endured a dip in form?...

Andy Murray's disappointing year continued on Tuesday as he bowed out of the Aegon Championships first round to world number 90 Jordan Thompson.

Feature 7 matches to look out for this season in the EFL

7 matches to look out for this season in the EFL...

The new English Football League fixtures have been announced, as the 72 clubs start their preparations for the upcoming season.

Feature 5 things we learned from the Lions win over Chiefs

5 things we learned from the Lions win over Chiefs...

The British and Irish Lions continued their New Zealand tour on Tuesday by beating the Chiefs 34-6 in Hamilton.

Feature Chelsea receive Conte boost, City interested in Juve defender Dani Alves - Transfer News

Chelsea receive Conte boost, City interested in Ju...

ANTONIO CONTE is heading into talks with Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich with a view to extending his contract with the Premier League champions.

Feature Ronaldo to United could see Mbappe turn down Prem suitors for Madrid move - Transfer News

Ronaldo to United could see Mbappe turn down Prem ...

KYLIAN MBAPPE will disappoint his Premier League suitors by joining Real Madrid this summer, according to Marca.

Feature 5 things we learned from England

5 things we learned from England's tour of Argenti...

England became only the second team to complete a series clean sweep in Argentina despite being without no fewer than