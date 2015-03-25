Jenson Button: Monaco Grand Prix is a really exciting challenge

Jenson Button believes he is ready for his return to Formula One as he prepares for the Monaco Grand Prix.

The 2009 world champion, who last competed in November 2016, will replace Fernando Alonso at McLaren for Sunday's race, with the Spaniard absent due to his involvement in the I ndianapolis 500.

Button admits it is strange to be driving again but he is eagerly anticipating being out on the street circuit in the principality.

The 37-year-old said: "It feels slightly surreal to be back in the cockpit.

"When the call came there was no hesitation - it's a totally unique situation and a great opportunity.

"Although I haven't turned a wheel on track yet in the MCL32, I feel well prepared.

"I'm looking forward to working with the team again and, as I'll be on the other side of the garage this time around, I'll do my best to look after the car for Fernando."

This weekend's race will be Button's 17th Monaco Grand Prix.

He took the chequered flag during his 2009 championship-winning season and also achieved podium finishes in 2004 and 2011.

"I'm looking forward to stepping back behind the wheel for one of the most crazy, unpredictable and exciting races of the year," he added.

"Monaco is truly unique as a track and requires a lot of work to fine-tune the car and optimise the set-up for the narrow layout. It's always a challenge, a huge challenge, for any driver - but a really exciting challenge, and has always been up there in my favourite races of the year.

"I know the track well, of course, and I've done quite a bit of work in the McLaren simulator already. I'm still fit, and I've been training probably more than ever."

Button relinquished his racing duties this season but remains under contract with McLaren until 2018.

McLaren-Honda racing director Eric Boullier praised Button for being prepared to step in for Alonso.

"For the first time in recent history, we'll be supporting two teams on opposite sides of the world, with Fernando taking part in his first-ever Indy 500 with McLaren Honda Andretti," Boullier said.

"In the famous Monaco paddock, we welcome the return of Jenson, who we are all looking forward to working with again, and who is already doing a sterling job deputising for Fernando, having already completed stints in our simulator in preparation."

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.