 
  1. Motorsport
  2. Formula 1

Jenson Button hit with Monaco grid penalty

27 May 2017 10:40

Jenson Button is set to start last for what could be his final Formula One race after being hit with a 15-place grid penalty at the Monaco Grand Prix.

Button, 37, is back on the Formula One grid here in Monte Carlo this weekend following Fernando Alonso's decision to participate at the Indianapolis 500.

McLaren's season has been derailed by a series of problems with their engine supplier Honda. The British team prop up the constructors' championship having failed to score a single point this year.

And following a series of changes to the parts on Button's Honda engine after an issue was detected following second practice at the principality on Thursday, the Englishman is poised to start his one-off race from the back of the pack.

"We have changed Jenson's MGH-U/TC after detecting an issue with his MGU-H after FP2," a Honda spokesperson said ahead of final practice.

"The MGU-H/TC will be Jenson's fifth which means he will receive a 15-place grid penalty for the race."

Button was 12th-fastest in practice on Thursday ahead of the 306th race of his grand prix career.

Double world champion Alonso will be back in the McLaren cockpit for the next round in Canada. The Spaniard will start from fifth for his rookie appearance at the Indy 500 on Sunday.

Source: PA

