Jake Dixon fastest at Thruxton

Jake Dixon laid down the gauntlet ahead of the seventh round of the British Superbike Championship after soaring to the top of the time sheets at Thruxton.

The 21-year-old, riding for the RAF Regular and Reserves Kawasaki, went under the lap record at the Hampshire circuit to hold off his rivals in second practice on Friday.

Dixon, who is eighth in this year's championship, finished 0.202 seconds clear of Josh Brookes on the Anvil Hire TAG Yamaha, with Smiths Racing BMW rider Peter Hickman third.

Shane Byrne, who leads Luke Mossey in the championship by 29 points, was fourth.

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.