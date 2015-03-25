Italian Grand Prix statfile

Lewis Hamilton moved to within seven points of Sebastian Vettel's championship lead following his hard-fought victory in Belgium last Sunday.

The Formula One circus now heads to Monza, for the Italian Grand Prix, and the first of three back-to-back races in the concluding half of the season.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at the key statistics and trivia ahead of the 13th round of the year, and the last to be staged in Europe.

* Lewis Hamilton held off Sebastian Vettel's challenge at Spa-Francorchamps to win on his 200th appearance. Michael Schumacher (2004 Spanish Grand Prix) and Jenson Button (2011 Hungarian Grand Prix) celebrated their double tons with a victory, too.

* Hamilton can surpass Schumacher's all-time pole record (68) on Saturday. And the Briton has impressed at Monza in recent years having been on pole at the so-called Temple of Speed for the past three seasons.

* Indeed, Hamilton will set a record six Italian Grand Prix poles if he secures top spot in qualifying. He is currently level with Ayrton Senna and Juan Manuel Fangio on five.

* Hamilton and Vettel both have three victories at Monza, which is the most of the current grid, but two short of Schumacher's record.

* Ferrari are the most successful team at Monza with 18 victories. Fernando Alonso was the last Ferrari driver to win the team's home race after his Italian Grand Prix triumph back in 2010.

* Alonso may be enduring a miserable time at McLaren, but no current driver has recorded more podium finishes at Monza than his six.

* In Hamilton's last nine races his only podium finishes have been victories (Spain, Canada Great Britain and Belgium).

* Meanwhile, only Hamilton and Vettel (both 12) have more finishes in the points this season than Esteban Ocon (11), who crossed the line in ninth at the Belgian Grand Prix despite his collision with Force India team-mate Sergio Perez.

* The Frenchman has also finished in 21 consecutive grands prix, which is only four short of Max Chilton's record (25).

* The Italian Grand Prix has featured on every F1 schedule since the championship's first season in 1950, with all but one of those races taking place at Monza.

Venue: Autodromo Nazionale di Monza

Circuit length: 5.793km/3.599miles

Laps: 53

Race distance: 306.720km/190.586miles

Lap record: 1min 21.046secs (Rubens Barrichello, 2004)

2016 pole position: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 1min 21.135secs

2016 winner: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2016 fastest lap: Fernando Alonso (McLaren) 1min 25.340secs

Number of corners: 11 (4 left/7 right)

Tyre compounds to be used: supersoft/soft/medium

Bumpiness: medium

Overtaking chance: Into turns one and eight

Engine severity: very high

Brake wear severity: very high

Gearbox severity: low

Winners from pole position since 2004: 11

Number of safety cars deployed since 2004: 4

Schedule (BST)

Friday, September 1

Free Practice 1: 09:00-10:30

Free Practice 2: 13:00-14:30

Saturday, September 2

Free Practice 3: 10:00-11:00

Qualifying: 13:00

Sunday, September 3

Italian Grand Prix: 13:00

Source: PA

