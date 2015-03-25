 
I was unaware of fans' jeers, says Hamilton after London no-show

13 July 2017 04:09

Lewis Hamilton admits he was unaware of British fans' frustrations after he failed to turn up for Formula One's spectacular London parade on Wednesday night.

The Briton's bizarre no-show was greeted by a number of jeers as frustrated supporters vented their fury at his absence.

The 32-year-old was scheduled to lead a star-studded cast as Formula One took over the capital for a demonstration run in the build-up to Sunday's British Grand Prix.

But Hamilton was the lone absentee of this year's crop of 20 drivers after he chose to go on holiday rather than appear in front of thousands of British fans.

Speaking about the negative reaction from fans, the triple world champion said: "To be honest I didn't really know about it.

"My sole focus right now is on this weekend. I have received incredible love from the fans every single year I have been here, and I'm looking forward to seeing them."

Source: PA

