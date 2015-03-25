Hungarian Grand Prix statfile

Lewis Hamilton will head into the Hungarian Grand Prix just one point shy of Sebastian Vettel in the championship race after his victory at Silverstone.

The Hungaroring, situated on the outskirts of Budapest, will play host to the final race before the sport's traditional four-week summer shutdown.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at the key statistics and trivia ahead of the 11th round of the championship on Sunday.

* Lewis Hamilton got his championship charge firmly back on track with his record-equalling victory at the British Grand Prix. Hamilton joined Britain's two-time world champion Jim Clark and Frenchman Alain Prost as the only drivers to have won the British race on five occasions.

* It also marked Hamilton's fifth career Grand Slam; that of pole position, winning the race by leading from start to finish and recording the fastest lap of the race, too.

* Hamilton has the chance to match Michael Schumacher's record of 68 pole positions this weekend. Hamilton (67) is second on the all-time list ahead of Ayrton Senna (65) and Sebastian Vettel (47).

* The Hungaroring is a circuit which suits Hamilton, too. He has won more races (five) here than anyone else. It is also one of four venues at which the Briton has won five times or more. He has six victories in Canada and five at both Silverstone and China.

* However, winning the Hungarian Grand Prix has been something of a hoodoo in recent years. Indeed you have to go back to 2004, a race Schumacher won, for the last time a driver tasted victory and then went on to claim the championship.

* Schumacher (seven) holds the record for the most poles here, and Hamilton is the next with five, but only 13 of the 31 previous races staged at the Hungaroring have been won from the front slot on the grid.

* Vettel leads Hamilton by one point in the championship. Nico Rosberg also held a one-point advantage over Hamilton ahead of this race last year.

* This is the 32nd Hungarian Grand Prix. The race joined the calendar in 1986 and has been an ever-present since.

Venue: Hungaroring, Budapest

Circuit length: 4.381km/2.722miles

Laps: 70

Race distance: 306.630km/190.531miles

Lap record: 1min 19.071secs (Michael Schumacher, 2004)

2016 pole position: Nico Rosberg (Mercedes) 1min 19.965secs

2016 winner: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2016 fastest lap: Kimi Raikkonen (Ferrari) 1min 23.086secs

Number of corners: 14 (8 left/6 right)

Tyre compounds to be used: supersoft/soft/medium

Bumpiness: low/medium

Overtaking chance: low

Engine severity: low

Brake wear severity: medium/high

Gearbox severity: medium

Winners from pole position since 2004: 4

Number of safety cars deployed since 2004: 5

Schedule (British Summer Time)

Saturday 29th July

Free Practice 3: 10:00-11:00

Qualifying: 13:00

Sunday 30th July

Hungarian Grand Prix: 13:00

